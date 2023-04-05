People are also reading…
The technical action is bearish and the market is struggling to absorb higher than expected production. “The supply fundamentals are expected to turn more positive during the second quarter, but the short-term supply is difficult to absorb without lower prices,” The Hightower Report said today.
The lean hog futures market ended Tuesday with 1.6% to 3.1% losses including another $2.30 drop for the April contract. “With April’s new contract low that took the lead month to the lowest prints since December 2021, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.