Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

The hog market has experienced a setback after its strong, three-day rally off last week's lows. June hogs closed lower yesterday but well up …

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

“Lean hogs gave back some ground yesterday, but a choppy trade is to be expected with the action we've seen over the last several weeks,” Blue…