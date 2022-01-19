In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- The national carcass base was up $4.09 to $70.29/cwt.
- National live was unreported due to confidentiality.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $73.51.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up $8.26 to $95.47.
February hogs closed higher while April hogs were sharply higher, according to The Hightower Report.
Slaughter pace remains a concern but shows some sign of improvement while African Swine Fever remains a concern in other countries, according to Total Farm Marketing.