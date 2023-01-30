In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 55 cents to $70.08/cwt.
- National live price was up $1.32 to $55.86
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $1.03 lower to $70.49
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.03 to $80.28/cwt.
Despite the oversold nature of the hog market, selling pressure remains a threat. “The market is oversold technically but basis is still wide (April trading at a stiff premium to the cash), and this leaves the market vulnerable to selling pressures if the cash market does not trend seasonally higher,” the Hightower Report said.
“Feb hog futures continue to show weakness as they remain at a premium to the index,” Stewart-Peterson said. "Slaughter pace is higher than a year ago. Funds are net short 5,240 futures contracts after selling 14,130 contracts. February futures are still quite oversold. National Direct Afternoon report declined 0.30. Hog slaughter projected at 488,000.”