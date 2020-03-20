In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up 5 cents to $56.12/cwt.
- National live was 17 cents higher to $43.33
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base rose 54 cents to $56.58
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $1.11 higher to $80.04/cwt.
“Export sales this week were solid, making their third-highest total of the year so far,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Carcass weights are beginning to trend lower along with the normal seasonal trend which is beneficial in keeping production levels down and news that China released 20,000 tons of pork from state reserves overnight was also supportive.”
A higher week provided some hope from a technical market perspective. “The market looks to close higher for the week after a contract low, and the key weekly reversal is seen as a bullish technical development,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $77.82, down $1.11 on the day.”