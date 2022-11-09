 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass up 48 cents to $87.70/cwt.
  • National live reported at $67.75.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 65 cents to $88.72/cwt.

National carcass cutout down $1.02 to $94.12/cwt.

Hog markets saw an early break below yesterday’s low, while pork values are trending lower and sit at their lowest points since early February, The Hightower Report said.

“December is already trading at a stiff discount to the cash market and producers are current with marketings,” they said. “Outside market forces carried a bearish tilt with weakness in the stock market and strength in the U.S. dollar.”

Breaking News