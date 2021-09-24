In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 40 cents to $76.93/cwt.
- National live at $58.43/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base not reported due to confidentiality.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was up6.48 to $110.77/cwt.
Hogs and Pigs quarterly report this afternoon showed all hogs at 96.1% of last year vs. expectations of 97.3-99.8 with total head at 75.352 million vs. 77.101 million expected, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
Pork sales were light through the week but other than some daily ups and downs on some primal cuts, mostly hams, daily pork steady helped profit margins for the packer with hog prices down, according to ADM Investor Services.