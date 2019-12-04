Pork, by far the most popular meat in China, has pork supplies declining sharply causing food inflation to run at its highest level in eight years and has surprised both seasoned economists and restaurateurs, according to Allendale. "In the past year, both we and the market underestimated the pace of pork price inflation," said Lu Ting, analyst at Japanese bank, Nomura.
Brugler Marketing said official export data from Brazil showed pork shipments for the month of November were 7.84% lower month over month, but 12.94% above November 2018.