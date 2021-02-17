 Skip to main content
Lean Hogs

Front-month lean hog futures ended the session 35 cents to $1.17 higher, to prices not seen since July 2019, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Pork cutout futures ended the first trade day of a short week with triple-digit gains of at least $1.20 in the front months.

The market is still probing for a short-term peak as the bitter cold weather likely slowed performance and should pull weights down to more normal levels, according to The Hightower Report. The USDA pork cutout, released after the close yesterday, came in at $88.06, down $1.17 from $89.23 on Monday but up from $84.24 the previous week. Keep in mind; cutout values last year and two years ago were near $63.

CropWatch Weekly Update

