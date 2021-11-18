In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down $1.20 to $55.10/cwt.
- National live price not reported due to confidentiality.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $55.84.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up $5.17 at $89.69.
Weak export sales to China helped to pressure the market and much higher than normal weight data is also seen as a bearish force, according to The Hightower Report.
Cash has not been supportive to futures and finding hogs has not been difficult for packers, according to Total Farm Marketing.