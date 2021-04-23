 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

The market is still looking for a bottom, and may be in the building process of finding that floor, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

June hogs are now trading below the cash market but pork values have remained firm. It will take a move back through resistance to turn the minor trend back up, The Hightower Report said this morning.

Meanwhile the Weekly export pork sales report this week is a bit confusing as the USDA made a correction from the market being over-reported in 2020, Total Farmer Marketing said this morning. Net sales for the week were a -22,100 MT, as over-reported 54,476 MT for Mexico in 2020 were taken from the weekly totals, according to TFM.

