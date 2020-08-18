In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 11 cents to $37.53/cwt.
- National live fell 35 cents to $31.96
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 10 cents to $37.93
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 49 cents at $74.06/cwt.
“News overnight that China will be auctioning 10,000 tonnes of frozen pork from state reserves was not enough to keep the trend higher,” Stewart-Peterson said. They also noted the declining U.S. dollar allowing for pressure as well.
The Hightower Report said pressure came from Monday’s report on pork cutouts getting lower after the close. “This was the first chance for the market to digest that news,” they said.