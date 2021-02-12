 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 30 cents to $64.96/cwt.
  • National live was down $1.15 to $51.17
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $67.14

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $2.01 to $88.87/cwt.

The U.S. Dollar and stock market are higher, giving support to the lean hog market, Total Farm Marketing said. “Rumors about the inflation outlook for 2021 & pandemic recovery lend support,” they said.

The lean hog market is “extremely overbought,” The Hightower Report said. “Open interest remains in a steep uptrend and is up more than 26,000 contracts this month.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

USDA’s national average afternoon base hog price was down from the same week last year. Rib and picnic primals were lower, but the other cuts …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog futures are seeing follow-through buying as cold temperatures are supporting the cash market, Total Farm Marketing said. “Talk of multiple…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Deferred hogs are still showing strength after posting new contract highs again on Tuesday, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Dema…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Strong demand, both domestically and abroad, are supporting carcass values at $84, according to Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The F…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News