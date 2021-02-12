In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 30 cents to $64.96/cwt.
- National live was down $1.15 to $51.17
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $67.14
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $2.01 to $88.87/cwt.
The U.S. Dollar and stock market are higher, giving support to the lean hog market, Total Farm Marketing said. “Rumors about the inflation outlook for 2021 & pandemic recovery lend support,” they said.
The lean hog market is “extremely overbought,” The Hightower Report said. “Open interest remains in a steep uptrend and is up more than 26,000 contracts this month.”