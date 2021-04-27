In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 5.39 to $113.10/cwt.
- National live price was up 2 cents to $83.21.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $115.31.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 95 cents to $110.68/cwt.
Better than expected China imports coupled with the imminent re-opening of many US restaurants is offsetting surging feed costs and pushing June Hog Futures back to their highs, according to The Price Futures Group.