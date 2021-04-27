 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up 5.39 to $113.10/cwt.
  • National live price was up 2 cents to $83.21.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $115.31.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 95 cents to $110.68/cwt.

Better than expected China imports coupled with the imminent re-opening of many US restaurants is offsetting surging feed costs and pushing June Hog Futures back to their highs, according to The Price Futures Group.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Hog are starting the week at mixed to higher after buyers returned at the end of last week, supported by a USDA cold storage report reflecting…

“Despite weak technical signals, hog futures showed signs that the sell-off last week was overdone,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Even though t…

Volatility in the hog market “is tied to technical trading because the fundamentals remain supportive,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Demand rem…

The market is still looking for a bottom, and may be in the building process of finding that floor, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

