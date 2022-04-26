National carcass up 3.26 to $103.03/cwt.
National live not reported.
Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 66 cents to $108.99/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 24 cents to $105.55/cwt.
Covid lockdowns in China are cause for concern about their pork import demand, according to Total Farm Marketing.
China has not been buying U.S. pork for months, although previously purchased pork continues to be shipped to China, according to Dennis Smith of Archer Financial Service. He does not believe the hog market will continue to grind lower.