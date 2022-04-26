 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean Hogs

National carcass up 3.26 to $103.03/cwt.

National live not reported.

Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 66 cents to $108.99/cwt.

National carcass cutout down 24 cents to $105.55/cwt.

Covid lockdowns in China are cause for concern about their pork import demand, according to Total Farm Marketing.

China has not been buying U.S. pork for months, although previously purchased pork continues to be shipped to China, according to Dennis Smith of Archer Financial Service. He does not believe the hog market will continue to grind lower.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean Hogs

The hog market continues to find support from ideas that high-priced corn will cause lower pork production into the spring, just when demand n…

Lean Hogs

June hogs are weak technically and look to be ready to challenge support at the 115.000-117.000 level. This price area will be a key level to …

Lean hogs

High-priced corn is expected to lower pork production going into the spring, The Hightower Report said. However, the average hog weight in Iow…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

A limit-down close for the hog market yesterday means expanded limits Tuesday, Total Farm Marketing said. “The strong cash premium to the cash…

Lean Hogs

Sluggish export sales plus demand fears helped to pressure the hog market, according to The Hightower Report. China imported just 140,000 tons…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News