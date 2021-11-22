 Skip to main content
Lean Hogs

February hogs closed lower on Friday after the highest level since Oct. 8, according to The Hightower Report. This is a bearish technical development from an overbought condition and from a much higher premium of February hogs to the cash market.

December hog futures are challenging the trendline support under the most recent trend, and with the weak close on Friday, are open to breaking this barrier and testing the contract lows overall, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Cash prices look weak into the Thanksgiving day holiday, as the limited kill could back up hog supplies.

