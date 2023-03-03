In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 66 cents to $78.04/cwt.
- National live down 2.01 to $57.94/cwt..
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 70 cents to $78.46/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 16 cents to $85.57/cwt.
Ribs, butts and bellies have been what may be called the strength in the market but when kill like today increases, the market hasn’t the power to move higher. Good exports so far in 2023 have kept pork from falling, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services..
Last week’s cutouts were good at 31,000 mt but were down 40% from the previous week, according Total Farm Marketing.