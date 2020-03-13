In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was 3 cents higher to $54.19/cwt.
- National live was 20 cents lower to $39.29
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 19 cents to $54.60
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 65 cents to $69.84/cwt.
“There is some talk that the industry's supply chain could get disrupted if coronavirus-related school closings keep parents from working slaughter lines and tending to hogs on the farm,” the Hightower Report said. “The National Pork Producers Council said in a letter to federal officials and members of Congress that an outbreak in rural areas would worsen a labor shortage.”
“Yesterday's weekly export sales total was the worst of the year so far and increasing weights are adding to already heavy production,” Stewart-Peterson said. “China has not been as big of a purchaser as many were anticipating, though shipments have been strong as the country continues to manage the spread of coronavirus.”