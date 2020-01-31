Hightower says many believe “China has set aside the phase 1 agreement for now as they deal with coronavirus as a primary issue.” Any sense of China making progress against the outbreak with have that nation emerge as a major buyer of U.S. pork. Sellers remain active due to the bearish outside forces in the market.
Additional selling pressure could be evident this morning, Barchart.com says, as the technical picture looks poor. “The hog market is moving into oversold territory and may be poised for a bounce or at least a potentially volatile session,” says Barchart.com.