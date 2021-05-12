Hogs see profit taking after contract highs of last week, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Lean hogs settled in the red on Tuesday with the summer months down the most, though hogs remain above $100 out through October contracts, he said.
Further, technical indicators remain extremely overdone and China pig prices are on a steep decline this year, The Hightower Report said. “Many traders have not given up hope that the weakness in China pig prices is the result of producers wanting to sell hogs in order to avoid African swine fever. However, traders have noted hefty weights for China pigs,” The Report said.