In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $1.58 to $111.52/cwt.
- National live was up $3.02 to $86.23
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $115.78
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was $2.47 lower to $108.21/cwt.
Analysts are watching trends in weekly average weights. “Weekly average weights for Iowa/Minnesota came in at 286.1 pounds, down from 287 last week and unchanged from a year ago,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $109.78, down $0.81 on the day.”
“Hog futures have consolidated the past few sessions but broke out to the upside on Wednesday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Some of the strength may be tied to weekly exports sales being announced on Thursday and seeing some strength in anticipation of the number. The cash market has stayed supportive, and the trend in cash stays firm overall.”