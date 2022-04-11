 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean Hogs

  • Updated

Technically, hog charts look challenged, and could be poised to test lower levels. The trend lower in cash prices and a softening retail market only add to the concern going into the week, said Scott Masters of Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

