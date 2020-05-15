Allendale reported that Hormel Foods is eliminating a growth drug banned by China from its hog supply, joining rivals that are seeking to increase meat sales to Chinese buyers grappling with a pork shortage. “We have been actively monitoring the changing global market dynamics for several years and believe this decision will further position us to meet growing international demand,” Hormel said in a statement.
The Thursday session ended with mixed action in the hog futures market, Brugler Marketing reported. July through October futures were lower on the day, while June and December were higher.