In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 58 cents lower to $51.18/cwt.
- National live was 11 cents higher to $38.99
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base fell 94 cents to $51.04
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 80 cents to $75.45/cwt.
Hog markets were looking for more new buying. “We’ve got some decent bullish headlines,” Scott Shellady, with Marex Solutions, said. “But we’re not seeing any new buying come to the market. And we’re kind of bouncing along here and it’s kind of lackluster trade. We’ve got weak longs in the market and they need to see something happen.”
“The index is also higher today, which is supportive,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Feb hogs briefly tested their 10-day moving average resistance level this morning, but drifted lower. Apr hogs also tested and failed to break though the 10-day moving average level and Jun hogs have fallen back below their 10-day moving average after closing above yesterday afternoon.”