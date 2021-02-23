In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $2.65 to $73.17/cwt.
- National live was up $5.71 to $56.43
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $75.72
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 64 cents at $92.75/cwt.
“With packing plants able to run at full bore this week, futures fueled with demand,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Futures gaining support from higher cutouts and higher cash.”
Today’s rise in hogs came “despite some bearish ideas from the USDA,” Scott Shellady said. With China’s hog herd seeming to be rebuilt well, the market “shrugged it off,” by continuing the rally. He said caution lights “have to be on” but it could be an inflation play.