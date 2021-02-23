 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up $2.65 to $73.17/cwt.
  • National live was up $5.71 to $56.43
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $75.72

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 64 cents at $92.75/cwt.

“With packing plants able to run at full bore this week, futures fueled with demand,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Futures gaining support from higher cutouts and higher cash.”

Today’s rise in hogs came “despite some bearish ideas from the USDA,” Scott Shellady said. With China’s hog herd seeming to be rebuilt well, the market “shrugged it off,” by continuing the rally. He said caution lights “have to be on” but it could be an inflation play.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

On any sign of weakness in the pork market, futures look vulnerable to increased selling with April hogs trying to hold a strong premium to th…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Lean hog futures are called steady to higher ahead of weekly export data and on the heels of yesterday’s price recovery off of early session l…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Front-month lean hog futures ended the session 35 cents to $1.17 higher, to prices not seen since July 2019, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Mark…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Deferred contracts in are making strong moves in the hog market, with the July contracts making contract highs, Total Farm Marketing said. The…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;National Carcass base up $2.47 to $69.56.The national live rate was…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News