Lean hogs

Lean hogs

Hogs are moving higher this morning based on the technical picture. “The main reason for support in the hog market has been the strengthening of pork carcass values and some new found demand hope,” Total Farm Marketing said. This should open the door for additional short covering today,” TFM said today.

The short-term technical action is bullish. August hogs closed sharply higher on the session yesterday and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since June 22, The Hightower Report said today. “A short-term bounce in the pork product market plus news that China was an active buyer in last week's weekly export sales report helped to support more buying,” The Report said.

