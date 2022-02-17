In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- The national carcass base was unreported.
- National live was down 95 cents to $68.85.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was unreported.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up $10.02 to $116.54.
April hogs closed sharply higher on the day and posted a new contract high, leaving many buyers thinking the uptrend will continue, according to The Hightower Report.
Increasing the slaughter pace may require packers to be more aggressive but they have purchased enough supply for the week, according to Total Farm Marketing.