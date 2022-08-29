This week starts following some ups and downs, with traders watching carefully which way prices will trend to start the week. Early in the week the hog market continued the drop following December’s new contract high on Aug. 16, but on Friday the lean hog futures complex bounced into the weekend with 17 to 55 cent gains, the Hightower Report said today.
Blue Line Futures are on the buy side this morning.
“With the market at the lower end of the range for the year, technical support nearby, and a bullish seasonal for June hogs in play, we like looking at the buys side in the short term so long as the market can defend the May and July lows, $86.82 to $87.40,” Blue Line Futures said in its Livestock Roundup this morning.