In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 2.04 to $111.86/cwt.
- National live price up 83 cents to $85.05/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $116.89.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down 0.72 to $116.17/cwt.
The 5-day pork carcass average has been moving higher and it is positive to see it is moving up with loins, hams and this time of year bellies, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Loins and hams make up 53% of the cutout.
Weekly pork export sales were 43,800 mt – up 53% from last week, said Total Farm Marketing.