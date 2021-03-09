In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 7 cents to $84.65/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base reported at $88.06
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.91 at $96.84/cwt.
Packers are continuing to look for hogs “and willing to pay higher prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. “High pork prices may begin having impact on demand.”
Supply is expected to rise 1.3% higher for hogs this year, but the sharply higher close indicates the demand opportunity in the market, The Hightower Report said.