Traders look to a new week after the lean hog futures complex ended the last trade day of the week mixed. The lead month October was 57 cents higher at the bell, Alan Brugler of Barchart said this morning.
The hog market is oversold technically and holds a massive discount to the cash market.
“The market will need to see a steady flow of bearish cash news in order to rationalize the discount,” The Hightower Report said.
Hogs are position to see smaller discount of futures to cash, the report said.