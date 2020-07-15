Chinese customs data has 2020 pork imports at 2.12 million metric tons through June, Brugler Marketing said. That is up 140% compared to last year’s pace and accounts for 44% of all meat and offal imports. Through June last year, pork was 32% of China’s meat and offal imports.
July lean hog futures expire today at noon. They will be the cash-settled to the Lean Hog Index, a two-day weighted average of cash hog prices through today, Allendale said. The LHI through Monday’s cash hog trading will come to 46.08. Cash hogs in the past three days have been on an upswing. Futures imply it will be 46.80 after two more cash hog trading days.