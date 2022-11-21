In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
National carcass base was up 35 cents to $82.16/cwt.
National live was $64.31, with no comparison to the prior day
Iowa-Minnesota carcass base rose 87 cents to $86.27
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was $1.45 lower to $91.99/cwt.
“Dec hogs stay tied to the cash market and softer retail carcass tone as prices fail to find any footing in the past few sessions,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Meanwhile, deferred contracts are still finding a bid, supported by the prospects of tighter hog supplies and strong buying tone in the cattle complex on Monday.”
“The cash index holds a 3.970 premium to the futures, which could provide support for the front month contract, but the trend shows the cash market dropping to meet the futures as the Dec futures is more in line with the direct trade,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The Dec-Feb spread has exploded wider recently reflecting weak fundamental versus optimism for the longer term.”