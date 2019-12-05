In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 78 cents to $46.46/cwt.
- National live was up 54 cents, staying at $34.63
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 78 cents to $46.43
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 36 cents to $81.36/cwt.
“Despite this week’s cancellations, 2020 pork exports are running strong,” The Hightower Report said. They said that commitments for 2020 are at 277,056 tonnes, versus 41,740 last year.
The indicators are rising from oversold levels, The Hightower Report said looking at the stochastics of the lean hog complex. They called it “bullish and should support higher prices,” but the short-term trend is negative, they said.