In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 49 cents to $42.24/cwt.
- National live was up 21 cents, to at $35.58
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 76 cents to $41.86
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.51 at $87.02/cwt.
Pork prices in China are on the decline which “weight heavy” on the hog market as demand is getting weaker, Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. “African Swine Fever still rages on and futures remain established in a channel,” she said, but the big boost would be a trade deal.
The weakness in cattle and trade news woes are hurting lean hog futures, The Hightower Report said.