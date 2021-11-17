In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 86 cents to $56.30/cwt.
- National live up $11.01 to $55.01.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $56.80.
USDA reported carcass cutout values down $3.25 at $84.52.
February hogs attempted to follow through on yesterday’s breakout rally but could not climb into positive territory and finished with a mild loss while December hogs remain stuck in a narrow range, according to The Hightower Report.
Hogs were mixed but still held onto most of their recent gains, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group. The spread of African Swine Fever in Europe could provide a boost.