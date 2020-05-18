Hog slaughter last week was 11% under last year’s mark, but saw a significant improvement from the previous two weeks. “Last week’s natural supply of hogs offered would have been 2.444 mln,” Allendale said. “This will add about 341,000 head to the 2.581 mln head backlog started in mid-March.”
“July hog support is at $57.85 and $55.82, with $63.12 as resistance,” The Hightower Report said. “If resistance is taken out, look for run to $70.27. A move over $69.57 will penetrate the downtrend channel and turns the charts bullish.”