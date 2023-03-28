In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 20 cents to $75.64/cwt.
- National live at $54.63/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 18 cents to $75.99/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 1.22 to $80.00/cwt.
Trade volume this week is likely to be light. Funds are reallocating and will wait until April to balance accounts and make changes to any that have baskets and fundamental traders will wait to establish positions after the Hogs and Pigs report on March 30, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
Estimates show the categories of the Hogs and Pigs report to be slightly higher than a year ago which could pressure prices, according to Total Farm Marketing.