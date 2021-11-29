Hogs are called lower after strong selling pressure to end last week, pointing to a near-term technical break, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Prices are holding on moving average support under the market, but if this level breaks, prices have more room to move lower.
The sweeping reversal for February hogs after a rally to the highest level since Oct. 8 is a
bearish technical development, according to The Hightower Report. In addition, with cash markets near $72.50, new buyers were hesitant near $84.70, and the market looks vulnerable to at least correct the wide basis.