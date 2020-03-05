In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 50 cents to $51.13/cwt.
- National live down 11 cents to $38.81/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 23 cents to $51.45/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $1.30 to $67.04/cwt.
April lean hogs were up $1.07 at $65.37, just a dime off the high. Hightower says continued fears regarding the coronavirus and its impact on exports and reduced domestic demand has helped to apply some price pressure. Mexico was the largest buyer of U.S. pork last week, followed by China and Japan.
Carcass values have been choppy lately, says Stewart-Peterson, as markets “hold their breath for major China purchases.” This week’s exports sales were labeled disappointing, making the U.S. especially vulnerable to an export disruption.