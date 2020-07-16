In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 10 cents to $31.36/cwt.
- National live was up $2.17, staying at $27.84
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 42 cents to $31.56
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.60 at $67.35/cwt.
“We are starting to carve out a little bit of a low,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “We can maybe work a little higher, but one day at a time in the lean hog market.”
“The U.S. dollar was lower today which should help boost U.S. exports, especially with the U.S. and China actively avoiding conflict,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Despite the sharp jump in pork values, August hogs were not able to break through the 20-day moving average resistance level. Prices were able to hold the 10-day moving average support level, and the trend higher has not been broken.”