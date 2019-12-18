In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 10 cents to $48.02/cwt.
- National live was down 75 cents to $37.56
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 38 cents to $47.41
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.52 at $77.29/cwt.
The lean hog market “didn’t get the run-up we thought” after the announcement of the trade deal, Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. She noted the range has been significant, and cash prices have been supportive, but technical traders are waiting for any details for a breakout at the end of the year.
Some traders are concerned with the reversal in yesterday’s hog trade, The Hightower Report said, despite “no serious technical damage done to the charts.”