Today’s weekly export sales report “could help set the tone” for lean hog trading today, as expectations are for another strong week, Total Farm Marketing said. “The strong premium of April futures to the index could limit additional gains as the market hits over-bought territory leaving prices ripe for a price correction, particularly in the deferred contract months.”
“If China disease issues are as prevalent as the trade believes, China import demand should pick up,” The Hightower Report said. That will add to the importance of the export report, as another bump has been priced in.