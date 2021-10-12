In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base up 49 cents to $69.11/cwt.
- National live down 1.47 to $53.40/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $69.56/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down $5.63 to $102.38/cwt.
There is talk out of China about hog futures rallying — their sow inventory might be down, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Continued concerns on the lack of export interest plus the increasing supply of slaughter-ready hogs in the weeks ahead has helped pressure, according to the Hightower Report.