Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass base up 49 cents to $69.11/cwt.
  • National live down 1.47 to $53.40/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $69.56/cwt.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down $5.63 to $102.38/cwt.

There is talk out of China about hog futures rallying — their sow inventory might be down, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Continued concerns on the lack of export interest plus the increasing supply of slaughter-ready hogs in the weeks ahead has helped pressure, according to the Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

