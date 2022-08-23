In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 77 cents to $127.12/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 1.43 to $130.61/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 12.53 to $105.08/cwt.
The massive discount of futures to the cash market helped spark some buying, according to The Hightower Report
Traders are watching pork prices narrow to the price of hogs. It is negative for packers buying on the cash hog market and selling pork on the daily market, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.