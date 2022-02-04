In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 3.62 to $83.87/cwt.
- National live up 2.68 to $64.79/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass not reported.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 20 cents at $97.41/cwt.
The winter storm this week is interfering with the ability to process hogs, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Even before the severe weather, prices have been up as packers procure available hogs for slaughter, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.