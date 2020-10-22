In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $2.76 lower to $60.57/cwt.
- National live was $48.79, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $3.16 to $62.68
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 68 cents to $98.84/cwt.
“Technical weakness triggered additional selling pressure in the market as the December contract has struggled with the $70.00 level,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Talk of improvement in the AFS recovery in Chinese herds have built some caution into the hog market, adding to the sell-off from an over-bought condition. Overall weakness in the livestock complex adds headwinds.”
“US pork export sales for the week ending October 15 came in at 26,800 tonnes for 2020 and 780 for 2021 for a total of 27,580, down from 28,386 the previous week and the lowest weekly total since August 13,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales have reached 1.821 mln tonnes, up from 1.528 mln at this point last year and above the 5-year average of 1.144 mln.”