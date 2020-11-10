In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 59 cents lower to $60.34/cwt.
- National live was $1.08 higher to $48.96
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $1.18 to $60.03
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $2.71 to $82.98/cwt.
“Let’s talk about what the funds did,” Scott Shellady, with Ag Optimus, said. “Managed money, they sold about 4,000 contracts last week. They’re long about 35-36,000 contracts as we go to tape here right now. But they are definitely looking to lighten the load. Again, the higher input prices we’ve got aren’t going to be helping the hogs."
“All in all, technically speaking we just gave you a short term level of support, and you’re going to see things tail off here a little bit because of higher input prices over the grains,” Scott Shellady said. “But we’ll see if we can kind of find our feet here and see if we can take this market just a little bit higher.”