In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 2.07 to 97.68/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 2.76 to $102.53/cwt.
National carcass cutout up 39 cents to $102.25/cwt.
Packers have not been aggressive this week and have been pulling contracted hogs, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Hog slaughter increasing is also helping packers. When a packer has gaps on the line, may have to slow the line or works short hours, fixed costs per hog cuts into margins, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.