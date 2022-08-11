 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base fell $11.11 to $121.37/cwt.
  • National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $3.33 to $131.54

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were 36 cents lower to $123.31/cwt.

“The technical action is bullish but the market is extremely overbought,” the Hightower Report said. “October hogs are trading at a larger than normal discount to the cash market but not as steep as last year. US pork export sales for week ending Aug. 4 came in at 21,496 tonnes, down from 31,035 the previous week, slightly below the average of previous four weeks at 22,899.”

“Hogs are only marginally higher following net export sales of 21,500 mt for 2022, down 31% from the previous week and 6% from the prior 4-week average,” Total Farm Marketing said. “August futures go off the board tomorrow and are near a 7-dollar discount to the cash average, while October maintains nearly a 22-dollar discount to August showing upside potential.”

