In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass down 4.89 to $101.47/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass not reported.
National carcass cutout up 2.57 to $101.17/cwt.
The last time June hogs were as low was January 13, 2022. Packers on Wed adjust kill down 6000 head because with negative margins on daily market hogs, they aren’t going to push kill and pressure the pork market with extra hogs, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
Hogs are undervalued here and any increase in demand from China would be bullish, according to Total Farm Marketing.