 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean Hogs

  • Updated

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass down 4.89 to $101.47/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass not reported.

National carcass cutout up 2.57 to $101.17/cwt.

The last time June hogs were as low was January 13, 2022. Packers on Wed adjust kill down 6000 head because with negative margins on daily market hogs, they aren’t going to push kill and pressure the pork market with extra hogs, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

Hogs are undervalued here and any increase in demand from China would be bullish, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean Hogs

Lean hogs fell into the weekend as Friday’s triple-digit losses left the week red, said Alan Brugler of Barchart. Pork cutout futures also fad…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean Hogs

June hogs remained in a steep downtrend during the period of normally strong cash market trends, according to The Hightower Report. Even with …

Lean hogs

June hog contracts are “showing a downward trend,” Total Farm Marketing said. Prices are at their lowest level since January, with the entire …

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

More talk of short-term weights staying higher is weighing on the hog market, The Hightower Report said. “A sharp drop in Chinese meat imports…

Lean Hogs

The hog market is called mixed after finding some late-session buying on Tuesday, allowing nearby contracts to end the day in positive territo…

Lean Hogs

The strong price action on the day leaves more upside room for hog prices to challenge back to the 100-day moving average and the 10-day movin…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News